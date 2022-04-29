All AFK Arena codes (May 2022)

In AFK Arena, players can build their team from the pool of over 100 heroes to fight the enemies. The goal is to fight the ancient evil Hypogeans and stop them from destroying the realm of Esperia. While progressing in the game, you might need a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Soulstones, and other items. These items can be bought in-game by spending real money, which is not possible for everyone. In that case, you can redeem the AFK Arena codes listed below to get some free in-game goodies.

Image via LilithGames

How to redeem codes in AFK Arena

Open AFK Arena on your device and copy the UID from your profile.

Go to AFK Arena Code Redemption Website.

Enter your UID that you copied from the game, and a verification code will automatically be sent to your in-game mail.

Paste your verification code on the redemption website and click on the Login button.

Now, enter your code and hit the Redeem button.

Your reward will be sent to your in-game mail.

AFK Arena working codes

i43a5pk3jw – 600 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence, 20k Gold

– 600 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence, 20k Gold i4hhzxxvj7 – 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones, three large crates of Hero’s Essence, three crates of Hero EXP

– 120 Rare Hero Soulstones, 60 Elite Hero Soulstones, three large crates of Hero’s Essence, three crates of Hero EXP i4musq8dr6 – 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls

– 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls iybkiwausg – 500 Diamonds

– 500 Diamonds jinsuo666 – 500 Diamonds, five large crates of gold, five crates of Hero EXP, and five crates of Hero’s Essence

– 500 Diamonds, five large crates of gold, five crates of Hero EXP, and five crates of Hero’s Essence LORDDREAF – 3000 Diamonds, ten common Hero Scrolls, ten Time Emblems, ten Stargazer Scrolls

– 3000 Diamonds, ten common Hero Scrolls, ten Time Emblems, ten Stargazer Scrolls afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence

– Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls talene2022 – Earn 300 Diamonds and 300k Gold

– Earn 300 Diamonds and 300k Gold uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls

AFK Arena expired codes