Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator codes (May 2022)

Pet Clicks Simulator is a game mode in Roblox in which you hatch pets and click your way all the way up the leaderboard. You can explore new worlds with your pets and eventually use them to help you in your quest for even more clicks. This guide contains the most up-to-date list of codes for the game mode you can use to net yourself some free stuff and optimize your time.

How to redeem Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator Codes

Copy the code that you wish to use from the list above.

Open Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator.

Click on the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Enter the code and press redeem.

Working Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator Codes

There are no codes currently available for this game.

Expired Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator Codes

OpCode4 – Awards 100,000 Gems and 10,000 Clicks

– Awards 100,000 Gems and 10,000 Clicks Update1 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update2 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update3 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update4 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update5 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update6 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks Update7 – Awards 100,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 100,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks GETREADY – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks LIMITEDEGG6 – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks NEWPET – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks NEWPETS – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

– Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks 6.5KLIKES – Awards 1,000 Gems and 2,000 Clicks

