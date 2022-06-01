What you get from each encounter in the Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Duality Dungeon

The Duality Dungeon loot is some of the best from any recent Dungeon activity. The likes of the Stormchase Linear Fusion is looking to reshape the DPS meta. There’s also the Unforgiven SMG and Lingering Dread Grenade Launcher offering up some top-tier choices of their own.

Don’t expect to get everything in the Duality Dungeon from farming a single encounter. Specific loot is keyed to particular encounters as with all other endgame activities in Destiny 2. The final encounter also rewards two Engrams, one of which can be the Heartshadow Exotic Sword.

Destiny 2 Community member and collector of pertinent information in infographic form Kyber3000 put together a handy graphic showcasing each encounter’s loot.

Image via kyberscorner.com

Duality Dungeon First Encounter Loot

Image via Bungie

In the first encounter where you take on the Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer, you have a chance at:

The Lingering Dread breach-loading Grenade Launcher . A Stasis element, Kinetic slot weapon, you’re looking for blinding and slowing on the god roll.

. A Stasis element, Kinetic slot weapon, you’re looking for blinding and slowing on the god roll. The Epicurean Fusion Rifle . As a Void weapon, it pairs nicely with anything Void 3.0 and is craftable once you’ve obtained enough Resonant Energy weapon versions from the Dungeon.

. As a Void weapon, it pairs nicely with anything Void 3.0 and is craftable once you’ve obtained enough Resonant Energy weapon versions from the Dungeon. The Duality-specific Helmet, Arms, and Legs armor pieces.

Duality Dungeon Second Encounter Loot

Image via Bungie

Unlocking the vault in the second encounter is your first chance at one of the main prizes in Duality.

The Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle . Between Rapid Hit/Vorpal or Firing Line and the three-round-burst, Stormchaser is the DPS option for most endgame content, putting it beyond Reed’s Regret for the first time since that Linear Fusion came into the Trials of Osiris loot pool.

. Between Rapid Hit/Vorpal or Firing Line and the three-round-burst, Stormchaser is the DPS option for most endgame content, putting it beyond Reed’s Regret for the first time since that Linear Fusion came into the Trials of Osiris loot pool. The Unforgiven SMG. A PvE monster thanks to a versatile Trait pool, The Unforgiven is a surefire winner for those who love Void 3.0 and making things vaporize into a purple mist.

The Duality-specific Arms, Chest, and Class item.

Duality Dungeon Third Encounter Loot

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are two loot pools here as you receive two Engrams for completing the Duality Dungeon.

First Engram Loot Pool for Duality’s Third Encounter

The Heartshadow Exotic Sword . A weapon almost as unique as the Duality Dungeon and seemingly built for Void 3.0, landing a heavy attack makes you invisible and fires Void projectiles. Between being a Sword heavy and the build variety in Void 3.0, the opportunities for weird interactions are quite high.

. A weapon almost as unique as the Duality Dungeon and seemingly built for Void 3.0, landing a heavy attack makes you invisible and fires Void projectiles. Between being a Sword heavy and the build variety in Void 3.0, the opportunities for weird interactions are quite high. The New Purpose Pulse Rifle. One of the only sources of the Desperado perk in Destiny 2, you want a good New Purpose Pulse, at least for PvP.

The Fixed Odds LMG . There aren’t many Legendary LMGs in Destiny 2, and Fixed Odds was a fantastic option back when it came out in Season of Opulence. As a Void LMG, it can do even more today.

. There aren’t many Legendary LMGs in Destiny 2, and Fixed Odds was a fantastic option back when it came out in Season of Opulence. As a Void LMG, it can do even more today. The Duality-specific Helmet, Arms, of Legs armor.

Second Engram loot pool for Duality’s third encounter

If you happened to miss any of the earlier encounter weapons, the second engram in Duality’s third encounter has you covered, containing: