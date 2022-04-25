5 most promising indies from PAX East 2022 – Wrestlequest, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, and more

With the absence of big players like Nintendo and CD Projekt Red at PAX East 2022, it was mostly up to the independent developers and publishers at the event to pick up their slack. They ultimately succeeded with a menagerie of creative titles. From a wrestling RPG to a spoof Souls-like that plays better than anyone would expect, PAX East 2022 delivered. Here are five of the best indies from the show.

Kao the Kangaroo

Image via Tate Multimedia

Kao the Kangaroo aims and hits the nostalgia of 00’s era platformers some millennials grew up with, including myself. This PAX demo has beautifully rendered cartoon visuals, a great sense of personality, and an interesting biome to explore. It was certainly an improvement from the Steam NextFest demo I played earlier this year.

The boomerang acts as a useful tool in the lava-themed level they showed off, as you throw it at targets around the area and unlocking new paths. Emblazoning the Australian weapon or Kao’s fists in fire also helps you get through enemy types that are weak to the element.

The platforming was slightly more challenging than last time I had played, making for an exciting experience for those who love the genre. The rocks bob up and down in this cavernous area among the lava as you find secret items around several corners.

It will be interesting to see what other tools Kao has at his disposal when the full game releases for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on May 27. The voice acting may be cringey, but I’m looking forward to giving this platformer a shot.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Image via Coatsink

There are many Souls-like games out there in the aether, but there is nothing like The Last Hero of Nostalgaia. The developer Over The Moon Games brings the funny, satirical charm of games like The Stanley Parable into a more family-friendly take on the mature genre. The narrator’s lines are hilarious as he guides you, a stick figure-like being, through this world. While most Souls-like games falter with the controls, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia mostly nails how the original games feel like. It just needs a little more polish with its parrying system to get it perfect.

If you’re one of those people that love the combat of From Software’s games but struggle to win, there are three different difficulty options, so you can get the experience you are looking for. It’s more accessible and thanks to its humor, it will provide a funny take on a genre many know and love. We just hope it stays funny over a long runtime. It will be out sometime this year.

Potionomics

Image via XSEED Games

Potionomics is one of those games you’ll spend hours upon hours on, and that’s thanks to the charm and seeming replayability of the title. After seven years of development, you can tell that a lot of time and effort went into creating this potion merchant experience. The animations are absolutely superb as the main character, Sylvia, is very expressive. It’s charming to see her so happy and saddening to see the witch frown. There is an engaging card system in place too that will give you perks over your customers, so you can sell at the right place.

For those that like romantic elements in their games, there will be a large cast of characters you can flirt with. Thanks to the animation, the personalities shine through. The narrative designer at the booth said the writing came naturally to him due to the quality of the artwork and from the small snippet I played, the script is matching it. Potionomics will be released this fall on PC for Steam.

Turbo Overkill

Image via Apogee Entertainment

One of the biggest surprises of the show for me was Turbo Overkill, a blood-pumping first-person shooter spectacular that looks ripped from the ’90s. The visual style is a seamless blend between retro-style visuals from the Nintendo 64 with modern enhancements like a high frame rate, optimized textures, and balanced gameplay. Each weapon feels epic to control as you blast foe after foe with your powerful arsenal. What makes it even better is that every weapon has an alt-fire. The pistol can shoot at multiple enemies at once, while the shotgun has a highly effective, and satisfying, flamethrower.

There’s also a deep sense of verticality to the level design, making it unique in the FPS space. Whether or not that will cause players to get lost remains to be seen. Turbo Overkill is available as an Early Access title on Steam right now.

Wrestlequest

Image via Skybound Games

Who knew a Japanese RPG turn-based system would match so well with the wrestling genre? Well, Mega Cat Studios did. Featuring over 20 wrestlers from the classic WWE era to the indie scene, Wrestlequest has a number of licensed characters that will please many fans of the squared circle. For example, Randy Savage and Andre the Giant take part in the story. However, you’re playing as a ragtag group, trying to make their mark in the industry.

Mega Cat Studios made wrestling work perfectly in an RPG format, at least in the demo I played at PAX East 2022. You’ll have to keep the turn-based battle exciting for the audience with all manner of real wrestling moves, and the game even has you pinning and pressing the A button at the right time to confirm each number to three. You can create your own entrances, but the animations I experienced were a little underwhelming in their pixel format.

The developer confirmed that Wrestlequest is planned to be released in August. Whenever it drop kicks into physical and digital stores, it will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Honorable Mentions