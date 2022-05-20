How shared suffering created fond memories – reflecting back during Final Fantasy XI’s 20th anniversary

It is hard to believe that Final Fantasy XI is now over 20 years old. The game is still very much alive, but different from its classic form. Players hoped that there would be a big announcement at the recent livestream, but Square Enix has yet to reveal anything bigger than new prime weapons, armor upgrades, and an increase in master levels. Final Fantasy XI paved the way for Final Fantasy XIV, and much of its influence can be felt in the more recent title. I am an avid fan of both of these gems, but there is something special about XI that has never been replicated in modern MMO design philosophy.

The world of Vana’diel in Final Fantasy XI was brutal and unforgiving in its classic form. This forced players to work together to accomplish anything and everything. Most people would scoff at this nowadays, but it was in this challenge that players were taught to rely on each other, ask for help, and form lasting bonds. It made the world alive and exciting, and it was also a lesson in patience.

This lesson was learned right out of the gate. Even the smallest ladybug could utterly destroy you without a group, and it would not give up until you either hit a loading screen or died. Dying was also extremely punishing, but could be alleviated by asking for help from a person capable of resurrecting you.

This challenge encouraged people to always help because everyone could relate to the pain. Players had an incentive to be nice because a bad reputation had lasting consequences. Nowadays, most MMO’s allow you to queue into content with random people that are not on your server. Negative interactions are more common when you don’t have to see the person ever again.

The recent success of Elden Ring also showcases how much players love a sense of discovery and working together to solve vague quests in a vast world. Final Fantasy XI has an amazing narrative, but it is told through an extremely obscure quest log that does not tell you where to go or what to do. The only way to figure it out is to either explore, or seek out other players for answers. The narrative of modern MMO’s tend to guide the player to every objective and provide no incentive to ask for help.

Much of Final Fantasy XI’s design philosophies are relics of the past. There were many aspects of it that become hard to justify for a grown adult with responsibilities, but it also provided valuable life lessons and experiences. It is the most nostalgia-inducing game I have ever played, and much of that comes from being a part of a world that emphasizes the importance of patience and teamwork over convenience.