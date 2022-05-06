FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Dele Alli SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) into the game. As part of the latest drop of high-rated content, a new Squad Building Challenge is available. This Flashback SBC takes us back to FIFA 17 where Everton’s Dele Alli made the TOTS squad. His modern version has gotten a rating bump to 94 OVR and looks like a solid option in the middle of your lineup. Here’s how to add him to your club.

How to complete Flashback Dele Alli SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This SBC requires players to complete three different segments to complete it. All three have specific requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while you’re building the starting lineups. Here they all are:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is currently sitting at right around 400,000 Coins. That’s steep, but you’ll probably have tons of high-rated fodder lying around during TOTS season. That should bring down the price significantly. Here are solutions to help you out.

England

LF : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Andrea Belotti (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Andrea Belotti (84 OVR) RF : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LM : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RM : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) CB : CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)

: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR) CB : CB Pepe (82 OVR)

: CB Pepe (82 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Paredes (81 OVR)

: CDM Paredes (81 OVR) CDM : CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) RM : RM TOTW Edin Visca (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Edin Visca (86 OVR) LB : ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) CB : ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)

: ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR) RB : CM TOTS Orkun Kokcu (91 OVR)

: CM TOTS Orkun Kokcu (91 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (89 OVR)

Premier League

ST : ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR)

: ST TOTS Sebastian Haller (91 OVR) LM : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CM : GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) CM : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) CM : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RM : ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Gerard Moreno (90 OVR) LB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) CB : CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR)

: CB FUT Fantasy Jan Vertonghen (89 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (85 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (85 OVR) RB : CB Felipe (85 OVR)

: CB Felipe (85 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

This challenge expires on May 20.