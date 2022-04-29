The 10 best survivor perks in Dead By Daylight (2022)

When you’re playing as the survivor in Dead By Deadlight, you have precious few ways to act to avoid the Killer hunting you down. You want to be careful with your actions, and the perks you’re using can be the difference between saving them or dying. In this guide, we will cover the 10 best survivor perks in Dead by Daylight.

Boon: Circle of Healing

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can use this perk while playing as Mikaela. With it, you’ll be able to create a Boon Totem when standing next to the Dull or Hex Totem, blessing it. The Boon Totem has a radius of 24 meters, and with it, any survivor within that radius receives a 40/45/50 bonus to all of their healing speeds, and it unlocks the Self-Care ability. The Self-Care ability allows you to heal your character for half the standard Personal Healing speed. If you’re playing by yourself, we highly recommend grabbing this perk as you can take care of yourself and complete objectives, but it can be strategically used with a team so long as they can find your location.

Borrowed Time

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can use the Borrowed Time perk while playing as Bill Overbeck. With it, whenever pulling a teammate off the hook, they gain the Endurance effect. Depending on the perk level, if the Killer strikes them for a small amount of time, they will have 20 seconds to get away from the Killer to mend themselves. If they are hit a second time or cannot heal themselves, following the 20 seconds, they will go down again. It’s an excellent way to help someone cornered and get back on their feet, but it won’t always be effective.

Dead Hard

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can only use the Dead Hard perk as David King. When injured, you can activate this ability while running to begin dashing. You’ll receive the Exhausted status effect for the next 60/50/40 seconds, meaning you will not be able to activate the skill until it goes away. Although there is a cooldown period, you can use this to escape being downed by a Killer, becoming a distraction for the rest of your team. You can run straight into danger, giving yourself an alternative escape.

Decisive Strike

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can only use the Decisive Strike perk as Laurie. The Decisive Strike activates after being unhooked or unhooked yourself, occurring for the next 40/50/60 seconds. While active, whenever you are grabbed or picked up by the Killer, you succeed in your Skill Check, stunning them for five seconds. After being used, you become the Killer’s Obsession for the rest of the trial. While Decisive Strike is active, repairing a Generator, healing, cleansing or blessing totem, sabotaging a hook, or attempting to unhook an ally will turn it off. It’s a particular skill, but you can use it to focus the Killer’s focus. Unfortunately, it only activates once per game.

Off the Record

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can use this perk while playing Zarina. With it, whenever you unhooked, or you have unhooked yourself, this skill activates for the next 60/70/80 seconds. While active, Off the Record prevents the Killer from seeing your aura, and any grunts of pain your character makes will be reduced by 100% during the match. It’s an excellent way to remain stealthy after being captured by the Killer, but it only directly affects you.

Kindred

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Kindred is a perk available to all survivors in Dead by Daylight. With it, if you’re on a hook, all survivors will be able to see each other. Whenever a Killer is within 8/12/16 meters of the hook, all survivors can see the aura depending on your level with the perk. The perk also takes effect if another survivor is on the hook but is only available to you. You can use this to your advantage as the Killer slowly attempts to pick you off one by one.

Lightweight

Image via Behaviour Interaction

You can use Lightweight with any Survivor. Using this perk, all scratch marks begin to fade 1/2/3 seconds sooner than they usually would, making it more difficult for the Hunter to track you down. It’s not a huge benefit, but it’s an effect that can happen throughout the game and will continue to be effective at nearly any opportunity. Everyone on your team can use this skill, and you don’t have to communicate to make the most out of it directly.

Prove Thyself

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can use the perk Prove Thyself with Dwight. While you have it, you increase the repair speed of other survivors by 15%, but they have to be within four meters of your character. You can do this up to a maximum of 45%. You also receive 50/75/100 bonus Bloodpoints whenever performing cooperative actions. You’ll want to utilize this skill when you’re directly working with teammates, and you have a way to coordinate with them so they can make the most out of this skill as Dwight.

Spine Chill

Image via Behaviour Interactive

You can give the Spine Chill to any of the available survivors. Whenever the Killer is looking in your direction within 36 meters, the ability activates. While active, the Trigger odds of a Skill Check increase by 10%, the Skill Check Success zone is reduced by 10%, and your Action speeds in Cleansing, Healing, Sabotaging, Repairing, Unlocking, Unhooking, and Vaulting increase by 2/4/6%. You’ll need to be close to the Killer to take full advantage of this perk, but a little risk gives you several rewards to make it faster to complete tasks and survive. So be prepared to remain aggressive in using this perk.

Unbreakable

Image via Behaviour Interactive

This is a perk only available to Bill. With it, once per trial, you will have the chance to recover from the Dying State. Your recovery speed is increased by 25/30/30%. We cannot recommend this one enough if you want to give yourself a second chance to return to the fight and assist your allies. You’ll be able to provide more risky gameplay throughout the game, perhaps taking more options than your allies would complete objectives. Once it’s gone, though, you’ll have to be cautious.