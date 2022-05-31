The top 10 easy Pokémon to draw

Drawing isn’t easy, as it takes time and practice to improve. As any gamer will know, you need to practice and level up to get better. That’s how it is with art. Fanart can be an excellent way to learn, improve, or just warm up. Pokémon is a great place for fans to start because they have clean lines, pleasing designs, and range from simple to more complex shapes and sizes. A general rule is less complex forms and basic shapes are easier to draw than more detailed ones. Here are our picks for the easiest Pokémon to draw for beginners.

Top 10 easiest Pokémon to draw

1. Voltorb and Electrode

Image via Bulbapedia

Voltorb and Electrode are combined because there isn’t much to them – a circle with eyes and two colors. They are glorified Pokéballs. While their designs may be bland, if you’re looking to draw and practice drawing from reference or fanart in general, they make excellent starting points.

2. Luvdisc

Image via Bulbapedia

Luvdisc is a simple sideways heart with a beak and eyes, making this about as easy of a Pokémon to draw that you will come across. There isn’t even really any room here to add flair to, it’s just a simple design through and through.

3. Diglett

Image via Bulbapedia

Diglett is an unusual one as his body is a simple cylinder, but the gravel around him may pose a challenge. Similar to someone like Gastly, don’t feel the need to make it exactly as it appears. This is another chance to play with the design and add your own flair to the character.

4. Gastly

Image via Bulbapedia

Gastly is similar to Voltorb and Electrode, but with some personality. Gastly has the benefit of a circular, simple main form and allows for some variation and style. Don’t get hung up on the smoke around the body; it’s gas, after all, it can be any shape. So allow yourself to play with the smoke around him.

5. Applin

Image via Bulbapedia

Applin is a recent, and simple, Pokémon from Sword and Shield. This little dragon’s shape is a bit more complicated than a circle, providing a challenge without discouraging. Applin isn’t a pure circle, but it is a relatively popular (and cute) choice. After all, it gets boring drawing just the easiest Voltorbs out there.

6. Ditto

Image via Bulbapedia

Ditto might not be as easy as a circle to draw, but in its base form, it is a literal blob of jello. There isn’t much more to it than making a squiggly line that comes around with dots for eyes and small smile. Also, take literally any other Pokémon design and give it Ditto’s eyes and face to make a transformed Ditto.

7. Jigglypuff

Image via Bulbapedia

Up next is Jigglypuff. This Pokémon is still simple but less basic. The overall body is still a central circle. Unlike Gastly, Voltorb, or Electrode, Jigglypuff adds some more elements: ears, arms, feet, and a tuft of hair, which will help beginning artists develop their skills.

8. Snorunt

Image via Bulbapedia

Snorunt will be a more unique challenge for you compared to everything else on this list. Where all other entries have a circular design to them, this one is triangular. You will essentially make three triangles with a face and small arms and legs.

9. Rowlet

Image via Bulbapedia

Rowlet is one of the more difficult ones on this list. The face and feet have the potential to challenge new artists in unusual ways. The overall form is an oval, building on that simple circle shape we saw earlier in the list. Rowlet is a good opportunity to work on face placement and basic proportions in Pokémon.

10. Wooloo

Image via Bulbapedia

As much as we want to give you the simplest of Pokémon, we also want you to have some fun and challenge yourself while staying within the realm of “easy.” Wooloo is a good opportunity to practice some more advanced techniques. Wooloo has a good balance of simple and challenging, thanks to the long legs, the face, and the braids surrounding its cloud-like body.