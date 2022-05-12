10 great Minecraft Fountain design ideas and concepts

Building your home base in Minecraft allows you to be as creative as you want in its construction. While you may focus on the buildings around the area, sprucing up the decorative aspects of your home can make it pop out more. No one wants to have a bland natural area with nothing to really see, so water fountains are a great addition to make to your base. Here are some interesting water fountain designs to consider using in Minecraft.

Great Minecraft Fountain design ideas and concepts

Axolotl fountain

Image via Reddit

Axolotls have been a favorite inclusion to Minecraft since their addition. Take some colored blocks and craft yourself a fountain tribute to the aquatic creatures.

Creeper fountain

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Creepers are the main mascot of Minecraft, so you can pay tribute to them by building a fountain dedicated to their explosive personality.

Floating fountain

Image via Enderchest

Not every water fountain in Minecraft needs to be fully connected. If you set up a floating fountain, you can have a structure that would fit perfectly in a fantasy setting.

Lava fountain

Image via DeviantArt

Who says that fountains have to spout out water? Replace your blocks with Nether items, and you can create your own safety hazard wherever you want.

Quartz fountain

Image via Minecraft Schematics

Quartz is not necessarily the most popular block for building, but it can give your water fountain a very clean look.

Simple fountains

Image via BlueNerd on YouTube

Not everything you build in Minecraft needs to be overly complex to look good. These fountains made by BlueNerd on YouTube are not overly complicated but would look great in about any setting.

Small fountain

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Not all water fountains need to be standing out in the open to be good-looking. These small fountains could easily fit into the wall of a building either inside or outside.

Snowball fountain

Image via Planet Minecraft

While you can’t really send water spouting into the air like in real life, you can substitute it with Snowballs. Place a set of Dispensers pointed up in the water and set up a system with Redstone to make a Snowball fountain. The only problem with this is you will need to refill the Dispensers regularly, but this is about as unique of a fountain that you will come across.

Spiral fountain

Image via Pinterest

Making circular motions in Minecraft is not necessarily easy because everything is made with blocks. If you know how to do it, though, you can make some very interesting fountains by setting up your water to fall down in a spiral formation.

Wooden Fountain

Image via Planet Minecraft

While you may first think of stone structures when you think of water fountains, this wooden fountain changes things up. The leaf blocks also give it a nice natural feel.