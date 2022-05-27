The 10 rarest skins in Apex Legends

Being a battle royale, one of the biggest draws to Apex Legends is players having the opportunity to dawn one of hundreds of diverse, well-crafted skins. Legendary skins certainly do the best job of this, dramatically altering iconic character designs with everything from gold outfits to outlandish headgear. However, not all Legendary skins are treated equally. Some have been known to disappear from the in-game store for years on end, ultimately becoming wise purchases for their owners. That said, here are the 10 rarest skins you should be on the look out for in Apex Legends.

Deep Blue (Gibraltar)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Even those who’ve remained faithful to Apex Legends since its inception may have never seen Gibraltar’s Deep Blue skin. The Rare cosmetic was not only one of few skins that released during the game’s pre-launch preseason period, but it was also only rewarded to those with PlayStation Plus for a limited-time. Considering most console exclusive cosmetics don’t make it to the game’s digital storefront, players may have already seen the last of Deep Blue.

Folk Hero (Mirage)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unlike other battle royales, Apex Legends has stayed away from the idea of doing any crossover cosmetics. Though, it sure flirted with the concept by dropping Mirage’s Folk Hero skin. The cosmetic places the Legend in red and gold armor that looks awfully similar to that of Iron Man, certainly making it one hot commodity in the Apex community. But, as we’re speaking of rare skins, it is practically impossible to own nowadays. The craft-able cosmetic was only present in the store during February 2020 and has yet to show itself again.

Killing Machine (Bangalore)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bangalore debatably earns the best skins in the entire game, but she might also have herself the rarest, too. The Legendary Killing Machine skin debuted during the System Override Collection Event in March 2020 and didn’t exactly blow too many fans away with its rather basic design. However, it has started to gain popularity over time with it only being made available just once more in December 2021.

Laughing Fool (Octane)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

A majority of Legendary skins typically come to the game’s store two to three times a year, but not Octane’s glorious Laughing Fool skin. This court jester version of the Legend has only been made available during Black Friday sales since the game’s launch. So if you’re seeking out the most treasured Octane skin, be prepared for your one chance to own it in November each year.

Night Terror (Wraith)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith is already one of the most feared Legends in the game, but there may be no cosmetic more petrifying than her Legendary Night Terror skin. This could be attributed to her ghostly appearance, though it is also because it was only available in Apex’s first-ever Battle Pass. Thus, if you spot a Wraith nearby wearing this outfit, you may be getting yourself into a fight with someone with much more experience than you.

Omega Point (Pathfinder)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It certainly paid off to be a Prime Gaming subscriber in February 2019, as the service gave away its first free Apex cosmetic in the form of Pathfinder’s Omega Point. The Legendary cosmetic supplied the character with matte black armor and is argued as one of his best skins to date. Unfortunately, like any other Prime Gaming loot, it will likely never be up for purchase in the store.

Ruby Joules (Wattson)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Although craftable skins don’t receive the same level of attention as event skins, Ruby Joules for Wattson is a clear outlier with its blood-red bodysuit. Its cult following is primarily due to the Legendary cosmetic being absent from the game since May 2020. If it does appear once more, players will be able to craft it with 6,500 Legend Tokens and Wattson’s Strange Attractor skin.

SRVN MRVN (Pathfinder)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unlike Octane’s Laughing Fool, it is close to impossible to guess when Pathfinder’s SRVN MRVN will hit the market again. It first arrived during the Grand Soiree Arcade Event in Season 3 and has only reappeared in the store for two short stints since. Of course, this wouldn’t be such a major deal if the cosmetic didn’t make Pathfinder the best dressed Apex Games participant with its black tux and bowtie.

Sweet Synergy (Crypto)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Yes, even post-launch Legends can have rare skins. In the case of Crypto’s Sweet Synergy, the 2021 Fright Night Collection skin is rare in that it holds a usage rate of .001 percent, according to stat tracking site Apex Legends Status. This may not mean the cosmetic simply wasn’t purchased by many players, but it could dwindle its chances of being in the storefront anytime soon. If it returns, players should expect to spend 500 Apex Coins on the all-pink skin.

The Last Laugh (Caustic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Another new addition to our list is Caustic’s oh-so-frightening The Last Laugh, a Legendary skin that first debuted in the 2019 Fight or Fright Event. The skin did manage to come to the Fight or Fright Event the following year, though it has become rare due to it seemingly now being locked behind the pricy Dark Humor Bundle. This bundle is mostly known to drop into the store for a short time each October for the price of 4,000 Apex Coins.