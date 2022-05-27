5 beginner tips for Tennis Manager 2022 – Training gameplans, and starting settings

Tennis Manager 2022 is a fairly by-the-numbers PC sports simulator, not unlike Football Manager and Out of the Park Baseball. The nature of the modern simulator can feel rather opaque. In order to help understand the game, we’re going to break down the five most important things you need to know about Tennis Manager 2022.

Tennis Manager 2022 is entirely mouse-driven

If you’re used to playing many PC games, you’re used to a somewhat standardized key layout. Normally in most games, hitting the Escape key in a game would bring up the menu, but not in Tennis Manager 2022. Aside from some text entry at the beginning of your career to name your coach and name your created player, the keyboard has zero use. The games menu can only be found in the little white Tennis Manager logo at the top of the screen.

Accessibility options aren’t very present in Tennis Manager 2022

In our opinion, the entire options menu for Tennis Manager 2022 is very barebones. You have the option to display dates and currency in either the U.S. or EU standard. You can change certain settings like autosave and simulation speed, but there’s no text size editing. There’s also no difficulty setting, which means like in many other sim-style games, it may take a run or two until you fully understand the system.

Playing in matches is best for fitness

Training is all well and good, but according to the developer on the game’s own Steam discussion page, the best way to get and keep your players in shape is to have them play in matches. Don’t panic in the early part of your career if players are going into matches out of shape. This will be solved over time.

You can only create a custom player at the start of a career

In order to create a custom player, you need to start a new career, then you need to make your own custom academy, and finally, you need to make your own player. The most important thing to point out is that the older you are, the more skill points you get. Starting out as a teenager will see you make a lot of early mistakes, but you’ll have much more time to develop the way you want.

Stick to green gameplans

In Tennis Manager 2022, a gameplan is the set of commands that your AI will follow. Those that they have mastered are in green. If you can avoid it, you should never use a gameplan that isn’t green. If you insist on trying new things, you can use a gameplan that is yellow, but your player may make more mistakes.