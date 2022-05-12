5 Letter Words Ending in NG – Wordle Game Help

Despite affirmatively closing the ends of words, having NG correctly placed at the end of a Wordle guess can often leave behind many loose ends. For example, these two letters can bring about a handful of words spanning from “among” to “cling,” with plenty of other examples in between. We have provided many subsequent guesses that players can rely upon to work themselves out of logical jams at any point in their Wordle game.

Slung

The past tense of a verb that doubles as a noun, “slung,” isn’t used often enough to keep it fresh in the minds of most Wordle guessers. This niche rarity makes the word ideal as the correct answer to a Wordle game, as the puzzle has a knack for siding with the unusual.

Should the puzzle not end with “slung,” the word also doubles as a means of utilizing the vowel U. This works to check words that may contain U in some form, but do not qualify as the puzzle’s correct word.

Bring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The word “bring” serves a similar purpose to that of “slung,” with the major difference between the two is that the former checks instead for words containing I as a central vowel. Additionally, the ING conclusion to this word, if correct, opens the door for a handful of similarly-sounding phrases like “thing” and “fling.”

Along

While lacking much of the phonetic utility that the previous words offer to the process of clearing incorrect words, “along” does make use of two unique vowels in O and A. This word is particularly efficient when guessed early, as to clear as many of the five vowels as early as possible.

