5 Letter Words Ending in OUR – Wordle Game Help

Wordle is a challenging daily puzzle that continues to stretch our minds to the fullest. Five letter words that end in OUR are one of the most difficult types of vocabulary you can come up with. They’re limited in scope for five-letter words as OUR is used in a lot of six-letter words instead like favour and savour. With that in mind, here are 5 letter words that end in OUR.

The limited number of 5 letter words using OUR in Wordle

Amour

Clour

Glour

Flour

Odour

Scour

Stour

As you can see, there’s a limited scope of five-letter words you can use in Wordle. You’ll likely find out the answer within the limited tries that Wordle offers to its players to solve the word puzzle.

The best strategy for using OUR words in this New York Times game is to think in how the British dictionary would spell certain words. For example, in the United States, odour is spelled like odor. Both versions mean the same thing, but odour is the proper term in most dictionaries while the U.S. skips the “u.”

Unfortunately, the Irish slang word “Beour,” which describes a woman as attractive, does not count in Wordle. It’s not a proper term in the English dictionary. It can be found funnily enough on the Urban Dictionary, however. Maybe one day it will make the leap as an official word in the Oxford or Cambridge Dictionaries.

Despite “amour” being a French word, it is defined in the dictionary in our language. It is likely due to the word’s close cousin “Amore” in the popular Dean Martin song that made “amour” a popular word to describe love in the English dictionary.

Keep an eye on DoubleXP’s coverage of Wordle as we come up with a list of appropriate words for your puzzles daily. For example, we figured out May 18’s Wordle puzzle already.