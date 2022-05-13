5 Letter Words Ending in SY – Wordle Game Help

Quickly finding the last few letters of a Wordle word, despite moving the player toward the correct solution in some regard, can be particularly counter-productive when it comes to the methods through which players often guess words. Rather than starting with introductory letters and following its phonetics aloud, players often work backwards to guess from the end of a word, with the legwork being done mentally. Should this work be too challenging, the following words each provide some use at different stages of play.

Tipsy

Following the trend that most Wordle solutions tend to stick to, “tipsy” is a word that is both phonetically simple and relatively common in its use, yet gets completely forgotten about in situations where it would be useful. To its credit, the word can also check for words that contain the vowel I, clearing a decent chunk of words from a mid-game play-through around the third or fourth guess.

Mousy or Lousy

Two vastly different words share this section because they contribute nearly identical use cases in a game of Wordle. Both “mousy” and “lousy” simultaneously test two new vowels in O and U, which can eliminate a large amount of potential solution words from the remaining pool of possibilities. These two are best used early and interchangeably to make the most of their guessing utilities.

Fussy

Should players reach the late-stages of a game and still need to use this word, Wordle would then be acting quite fussy itself. On first glance, some may think that the usage of a double-letter is redundant and limits the word’s effectiveness at testing different letters. However, in the late-game, where almost every letter has already been tested, and without a color-coded system integrated into Wordle to indicate a possible double-letter, “fussy” can be particularly useful in situations where the third letter is still in doubt.

