5 Letter Words Starting with B & Ending with G – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that the first letter is a B and the last letter is a G.

There are not many words that fit those clues, which will help narrow down the word. Here is a list of words that fit those clues:

Befog

Being

Bewig

Boing

Bring

Brung

With few words that could fit those clues, it shouldn’t take too much time to solve today’s Wordle. If you are struggling, here are some tips.

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter. That shouldn’t be a problem with today’s list since you have few words, and can easily pinpoint the correct answer with a few guesses. Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically. You want to try using words that are often used, such as “Bring” or “Being”, which are more common than a word like “Bewig”. It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter. Fortunately, most of the words will follow the same pattern. If you do not have enough hints from “Bring”, only a few words are still possible given the hints. If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true. That shouldn’t happen with today’s Wordle and the following list, but it is worth keeping in mind if you are trying other words. If you are still struggling to find the right words, think about which word would come up in daily conversation. That will limit your list to “Being”, “Bring”, and possibly “Boing”. It shouldn’t be too hard from there as you have 5 guesses and 3 choices.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!