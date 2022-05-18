5 Letter Words Starting with G and Ending with S – Wordle Game Help
Making a good guess.
Sometimes, words in Wordle with weird starting and ending letters can trick you up and kill your ongoing Wordle streak. Ensuring that you can keep your streak going is an essential part of the Wordle experience, but it might be tricky if you have to waste up all your guesses on words that can be anything. If you find yourself in a situation where your word of the day starts with a “G” and ends with an “S,” you might have a hard time coming up with words to use. When in this situation, you can consult this guide for some inspiration.
There are actually a lot of words that begin with the letter “G” and end with the letter “S,” so you might have some trouble narrowing down which words would be best to use. After taking into consideration your first guess, consult the list below, as there are many words available for every situation that you can use. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.
Words starting with “G” and ending with “S”
- Gaffs
- Gages
- Gains
- Gaits
- Gales
- Galls
- Games
- Gangs
- Garbs
- Garms
- Gases
- Gasps
- Gates
- Gauds
- Gawks
- Gazes
- Geeks
- Genes
- Gents
- Genus
- Germs
- Gifts
- Gigas
- Gilds
- Gists
- Gives
- Glads
- Glams
- Glans
- Glass
- Glees
- Glops
- Gloss
- Glows
- Glues
- Glugs
- Gnats
- Gnaws
- Goads
- Goals
- Goats
- Goers
- Golfs
- Gongs
- Goofs
- Goods
- Gores
- Gouts
- Gowns
- Grabs
- Grads
- Grams
- Grass
- Grays
- Greys
- Grids
- Grins
- Grips
- Grits
- Gross
- Grows
- Grubs
- Guess
- Gulfs
- Gulps
- Gunks
- Gyros
Many of these words have the letter “A” in them, so you have a high chance of getting a good score if you incorporate that vowel in your next guess. Be sure to pair up this letter combination with plenty of other common letters like “R.”