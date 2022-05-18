5 Letter Words Starting with G and Ending with S – Wordle Game Help

Sometimes, words in Wordle with weird starting and ending letters can trick you up and kill your ongoing Wordle streak. Ensuring that you can keep your streak going is an essential part of the Wordle experience, but it might be tricky if you have to waste up all your guesses on words that can be anything. If you find yourself in a situation where your word of the day starts with a “G” and ends with an “S,” you might have a hard time coming up with words to use. When in this situation, you can consult this guide for some inspiration.

There are actually a lot of words that begin with the letter “G” and end with the letter “S,” so you might have some trouble narrowing down which words would be best to use. After taking into consideration your first guess, consult the list below, as there are many words available for every situation that you can use. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Words starting with “G” and ending with “S”

Gaffs

Gages

Gains

Gaits

Gales

Galls

Games

Gangs

Garbs

Garms

Gases

Gasps

Gates

Gauds

Gawks

Gazes

Geeks

Genes

Gents

Genus

Germs

Gifts

Gigas

Gilds

Gists

Gives

Glads

Glams

Glans

Glass

Glees

Glops

Gloss

Glows

Glues

Glugs

Gnats

Gnaws

Goads

Goals

Goats

Goers

Golfs

Gongs

Goofs

Goods

Gores

Gouts

Gowns

Grabs

Grads

Grams

Grass

Grays

Greys

Grids

Grins

Grips

Grits

Gross

Grows

Grubs

Guess

Gulfs

Gulps

Gunks

Gyros

Many of these words have the letter “A” in them, so you have a high chance of getting a good score if you incorporate that vowel in your next guess. Be sure to pair up this letter combination with plenty of other common letters like “R.”