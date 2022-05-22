5 Letter Words Starting with H and ending with E – Wordle Game Help

Everyone has a strange guess now and then while playing Wordle, the word game dominating everyone’s social media feeds. If you play this game often, you know situations where you have a strange start and finish, and you don’t know where to proceed with your guesses. You might find yourself in this situation if your first letter begins with an “H” and ends with an “E.” If you’re completely stuck and unable to think of the word you can use, consult this guide below.

Related: What is Today’s Wordle Word?

While there aren’t too many words that end with “H” and “E,” there are still plenty of enough words to trick you up. Avoid that by consulting the following list and comparing it with your available options. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Words starting with “H” and ending with “E”

Hable

Haire

Halse

Halve

Hande

Harle

Harpe

Haste

Hause

Heave

Hedge

Heeze

Hence

Henge

Hinge

Hiree

Hoise

Holde

Holme

Homie

Hoove

Horde

Horse

House

Hymie

The biggest issue about today’s words is how obscure some of the words can be. It’s not likely that the word of the day will be a totally obscure word, however, so try tackling common words on the list above such as “Horde” or “horse.” Common letters that are knocked out with the list above are “N” and “O,” so try using those letters in your subsequent guesses. Once you narrow down your potential options, the word should become fairly easy. That’s all you need to know about words starting with “H” and ending with “E!”