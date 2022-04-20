5 letter words starting with OX – Wordle Game Help

When figuring out the Wordle solution, you normally have a mountain of words you need to try out before discovering the answer. However, some letter combinations are easier to narrow down, such as when your words start with OX. You don’t have too many options to pick from in this case. Here’s what you need to know about the 5 letter words starting with OX to help your Wordle game.

There are a small number of words that begin with OX, which means you have a handful that you can try to use to learn the correct solution.

Oxbow

Oxers

Oxeye

Oxide

Oxime

Oxlip

Oxter

With this list, you should be able to figure out the Wordle solution when your word begins with OX. To help narrow down your options, we recommend using the options that begin with the letter “I.” Doing so should cut the list in half, giving you an easier time finding the word. However, you could always go with Oxeye, as it contains the letter “E” multiple times, and many of the words also use the letter “E,” but in different places, such as Oxter. You’ll want to be careful based on how many attempts you have left to complete your Wordle puzzle.