5 letter words starting with PL – Wordle Game Help

When it comes to figuring out the Wordle answer of the day, you’ll spend most of your time clearing out your options by learning the correct letters to use to form the answer. Your options become much more limited when you discover those letters. If your word starts with the letters PL, you’re a little less than halfway to the finish line in your Wordle game. In this guide, we’re going to cover some of the more common 5 letter words starting with PL to help your Wordle game.

These will be many of the five-letter words that start with PL to help you figure out what your answer could be for the day.

Place

Plaid

Plain

Plane

Plank

Plans

Plant

Plasm

Plate

Plays

Plaza

Plead

Pleas

Pleat

Plesh

Plock

Plots

Plows

Ploys

Pluck

Pluff

Plugs

Plume

Plump

Plums

Plush

Plute

You have multiple options to try and figure out what your Wordle answer could be. However, to help you save some time and to solve the puzzle in as few attempts as possible, we recommend using the letters “U,” “A,” “E,” or “S.” Many of the words we listed out use these letters, giving you options for your potential attempts to help solve your Wordle puzzle.