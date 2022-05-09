5 Letter Words Starting with S and Ending in E – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that the first letter is an S, while the final letter is an E.

There are many words that could fit those descriptions, here is a list of common words with S as the first letter, and E as the final letter:

Sable

Sabre

Salve

Sarge

Sauce

Saute

Scale

Scare

Scene

Scone

Scope

Score

Scree

Seize

Sense

Serve

Shade

Shake

Shale

Shame

Shape

Share

Shave

Shine

Shire

Shore

Shove

Siege

Sieve

Since

Singe

Skate

Slade

Slake

Slate

Slave

Slice

Slide

Slime

Slope

Smile

Smite

Smoke

Snake

Snare

Snide

Snipe

Snore

Solve

Space

Spade

Spare

Spice

Spike

Spine

Spire

Spite

Spoke

Spore

Spree

Stage

Stake

Stale

Stare

State

Stave

Stoke

Stole

Stone

Store

Stove

Style

Suave

Suede

Suite

Surge

Swine

Swipe

Swore

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter (i.e. “Shire” is a better choice compared to “Siege” because “Shire” can give you more insight into possible clues.) Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Sieve,” “Since,” and “Singe,” jump around and go “Score,” “Shine,” and “Surge” to open up clues faster.) It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Shire” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Snipe” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters).

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!