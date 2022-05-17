5 Letter Words Starting with SC – Wordle Game Help

Sometimes, words in Wordles with strange starters can trick you up and kill your ongoing Wordle streak. Making sure that you can keep your streak going is an essential part of the Wordle experience, but it might be tricky if you have to waste up all your guesses on words that can be anything. If you find yourself in a situation where “SC” are your two starting letters, you might have to exhaust all of your options. When in this situation, you can consult this guide for some inspiration on words you can use:

There are plenty of common words that begin with the letters “SC,” and can branch out to the obscure as well. Therefore, there are tons of words that you can guess. Consult the list below, as there are many words available for every situation that you can use. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Words starting with “SC”

Scabs

Scads

Scags

Scald

Scale

Scaly

Scalp

Scamp

Scams

Scans

Scant

Scape

Scare

Scarf

Scarp

Scars

Scary

Scaur

Scene

Scent

Scion

Scism

Scold

Scone

Scoop

Scoot

Scope

Score

Scorn

Scots

Scour

Scout

Scrab

Scram

Scrap

Scraw

Screw

Scrim

Scrub

Scrum

Scuba

Scuff

Scums

As you can see, there are tons of words that begin with the letters “S” and “C.” Vowels like “O” and “E” are quite common with this beginning letter combination, so try to find those words on the list above to narrow down your options. That’s all you need to know about the best words to guess starting with the letters “SC!”

