5 Letter Words Starting with SHI – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that the first letter is an S, the second letter is an H, and the third letter is an I.

There are not many words that start with those three letters, which narrows the possibilities significantly. If you still can’t think of any words, here is a list of common words that start with SHI__ to help:

Shied

Shier

Shift

Shill

Shine

Shins

Shiny

Shire

Shirk

Shirt

Shiso

Shivs

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter (i.e. “Shire” is a better choice compared to “Shill” because “Shire” can give you more insight into possible clues.) Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Shied,” “Shier,” and “Shift,” jump around and go “Shine,” “Shivs,” and “Shirk” to open up clues faster.) It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Shins” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Shire” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.)

Fortunately, the list is narrow enough that you can likely figure out the word with a few guesses. All of the words on this list will have three out of five letters, and you will quickly encounter the other two while guessing.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!