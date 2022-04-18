5 Letter Words that start with F and end with R – Wordle Game Help

Finding what your Wordle answer can be is a challenge. There are a lot of five letter words to pick from, and once you find out a handful of these letters, the puzzle can quickly become a bit harder as it narrows down your choices. If you’re struggling with a word that starts with F and ends with R, you have several words to try out to see if they’re the correct answer. In this guide, we’ll cover the more common 5 letter words that start with F and end with R to help you complete your Wordle game.

These are not all of the five letter words that start with F and end with R, but they are many of the more common ones that could be your Wordle answer for the day.

Facer

Fader

Faker

Favor

Fayer

Femur

Ferer

Fetor

Fever

Fewer

Feyer

Fiber

Fifer

Filar

Filer

Finer

Firer

Fiver

Fixer

Flair

Fleer

Floor

Flour

Flurr

Flyer

Fnarr

Foyer

Freer

Friar

Frier

Fryer

Fumer

Furor

You have multiple choices to go with that could be the correct answer, or they’ll be able to help you narrow down all of your options. For those still struggling with the word, we recommend going with the letters “E,” “O,” “U,” and “L” for your Wordle game. Many of these letters appear throughout the options, giving you the chance to optimize your search for the answer.