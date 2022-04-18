5 letter words that start with FLA – Wordle game help

Wordle has tantalized puzzle solvers with its dense utilization of the English vocabulary. This guide has a selection of five-letter words that start with the letters FLA that may be able to help you.

Flack

Flags

Flame

Flamy

Flash

Flair

Flank

Flaps

Flans

Flare

Flake

Flaky

Flask

Flack

Flail

Flats

Flaws

Flaxy

Flays

When trying to figure out words in Wordle, try to use different consonants and vowels across the alphabet to come up with new solutions. For example, the first consonant that comes after “Fla” and works in a five-letter word is “flack.” Work your way up the alphabet to make as many appropriate words as possible for Wordle. We have previously helped readers with words that end in ER and N in the middle of them.

You could always use a dictionary and find words that begin in “FLA” but that would be cheating. Also try to think of four-letter words that start with FLA and add the plural form into Wordle. “FLAGS” is one of those words.

Wordle was created by a former Reddit employee named Josh Wardle. Since its launch in October 2021, it spiked in popularity and just four months later was sold to the New York Times.