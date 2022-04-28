5 Letter Words with _ES__ in them – Wordle Game Help
Stuck with today’s Wordle? Here is a list of words that fit the clues _ES__ to help you keep your Wordle streak!
Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.
Today’s clues are an E as the second letter, and an S as the third letter.
Some of the words that fit those clues aren’t the most intuitive words to think of, with some words being archaic variations of modern words. Here are a list of words that have E as the second letter, and an S as the third letter:
- aesir
- besat
- beset
- besit
- besom
- besot
- besti
- besaw
- besee
- beses
- bests
- cesta
- cesti
- desks
- desex
- desis
- fesse
- festa
- fests
- festy
- geste
- gests
- gesso
- kesar
- jests
- mesal
- mesas
- meshy
- mesic
- mesne
- meson
- messy
- mesto
- mesel
- pesky
- pests
- pesty
- pesos
- pesto
- nests
- resat
- resaw
- reses
- reset
- resew
- resid
- resin
- resit
- resay
- resee
- resod
- resow
- rests
- resty
- tesla
- tests
- testy
- testa
- teste
- vespa
- vesta
- vests
- wests
- yeses
- zests
- zesty
Try to start with words that have unique letters (ie. choose “cesta” over “reset”) to reveal more clues in the beginning. Some words that are more commonly used (“resin” and “zesty” are good examples) are more likely to be the solution than the archaic words (such as “mesal” or “aesir”).
With this list, you should be able to narrow down the list of words for today’s Wordle!