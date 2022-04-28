5 Letter Words with _ES__ in them – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s clues are an E as the second letter, and an S as the third letter.

Some of the words that fit those clues aren’t the most intuitive words to think of, with some words being archaic variations of modern words. Here are a list of words that have E as the second letter, and an S as the third letter:

aesir

besat

beset

besit

besom

besot

besti

besaw

besee

beses

bests

cesta

cesti

desks

desex

desis

fesse

festa

fests

festy

geste

gests

gesso

kesar

jests

mesal

mesas

meshy

mesic

mesne

meson

messy

mesto

mesel

pesky

pests

pesty

pesos

pesto

nests

resat

resaw

reses

reset

resew

resid

resin

resit

resay

resee

resod

resow

rests

resty

tesla

tests

testy

testa

teste

vespa

vesta

vests

wests

yeses

zests

zesty

Try to start with words that have unique letters (ie. choose “cesta” over “reset”) to reveal more clues in the beginning. Some words that are more commonly used (“resin” and “zesty” are good examples) are more likely to be the solution than the archaic words (such as “mesal” or “aesir”).

With this list, you should be able to narrow down the list of words for today’s Wordle!