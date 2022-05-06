5 Letter Words with AD as Second and Third Letters – Wordle Game Help

It’s highly common for a Wordle game to progress along two or three guesses in which letters that the player has correctly guessed are book-ended by the completely unknown. Lacking the initial letter to judge the correct word’s phonetic direction and without the end of the word to determine its part of speech, players are apt to be highly stumped when put in this position. However, in situations where their words center around AD, utilitarian words do exist to break the player out of this exact situation.

Radio

As a Wordle guess, “radio” is particularly valuable, as it tests three of the English language’s five vowels. Ideally used early as to whittle down potential answers, it can instead be used after the discovery of A and D at the second and third letter slots to further clear out unchecked vowels.

Badge

Image via DoubleXP

Many Wordle players forget to test “GE” as a word closer, as the harsh-sounding, muddy syllable is not used as commonly in English vocabulary. As such, “badge” can be the perfect sleeper when stumped late in the game, provided that it also tests the vowel E.

Paddy

While this rice field may feature diminished utility due to its double letter, it does test for Y in the fifth letter slot. This asset works to clear a handful of adjectives and adverbs, making it viable as a mid-game guess.

