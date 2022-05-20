5 Letter Words with AME in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Solving a Wordle word from the inside out can be particularly tricky to accomplish. In the event that all three letters in the middle of the word turn green, bridging the two unknown bookends is complicated by the first letter determining the word’s overall phonetics, and the last letter determining the word’s part of speech.

Say, for example, that after a couple of guesses, a Wordle player reaches the position in which the second, third, and fourth letters have been correctly identified as A, M, and E respectively. Despite having 60 percent of the word correct, they’re not likely feeling any closer to the correct solution, due mostly to the literal and metaphorical open-endedness that this position places them in. Fortunately, a handful of useful words fit this rather niche mold, and each can contribute different functions as a Wordle guess.

This one word is almost guaranteed to be the reason that you as a reader have visited DoubleXP today. In any case, using “games” in a game of Wordle can provide value beyond a final, correct guess. Ending the word with ES can potentially narrow down the player’s search to other plural nouns, such as “dames,” or present-tense verbs such as “tames.”

Tamer

Speaking of “tames,” the occupational form of domesticating an animal can also be used as a Wordle guess centered around the letters AME. In addition, the ending letters of ER, if correct, could open opportunities to use other five-letter titles, such as — coincidentally enough — “gamer.”

Famed

The first adjective to grace this list, “famed” follows the pattern of containing A, M, and E from letters two to four. Bringing the list full circle, however, the ending of ED ties this word back to past-tense verbs like “gamed” or adjectives like “tamed.”