5 Letter Words with CK as Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help
This might help.
After finding the vowels in the Wordle word of the day, it is time to start working through other popular letters that could appear in the answer. For example, C and K are both pretty common letters you can find in a variety of words. If you have found those two letters to appear in the third and fourth slot, here is a list of potential words you can work through to find the answer.
Five letter words that have C and K as the third and fourth letters – Wordle list
- backs
- becke
- becks
- bocks
- bucko
- bucks
- bucku
- cacks
- cacky
- cocks
- cocky
- dacks
- decko
- decks
- dicks
- dicky
- docks
- ducks
- ducky
- fecks
- fucks
- gecko
- gecks
- gucks
- gucky
- hacks
- hecks
- hicks
- hocks
- hucks
- jacks
- jacky
- jocko
- jocks
- jocky
- kacks
- kecks
- kicks
- kicky
- lacks
- licks
- locks
- lucks
- lucky
- macks
- mecks
- micks
- micky
- mocks
- mucks
- mucky
- necks
- nicks
- nocks
- packs
- pecke
- pecks
- pecky
- picks
- picky
- pocks
- pocky
- pucka
- pucks
- racks
- recks
- ricks
- rocks
- rocky
- rucks
- sacks
- sicko
- sicks
- sicky
- socko
- socks
- sucks
- sucky
- tacks
- tacky
- ticks
- ticky
- tocks
- tocky
- tucks
- wacke
- wacko
- wacks
- wacky
- wicks
- wicky
- wocks
- yacka
- yacks
- yocks
- yucko
- yucks
- yucky
- zacks
While all of the above words are eligible to be the answer in Wordle if the third and fourth letters are C and K, some are definitely more likely than others. We recommend first finding which vowel is in the second slot so you can work your way forward from there.