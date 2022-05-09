5 Letter Words with CK as Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help

After finding the vowels in the Wordle word of the day, it is time to start working through other popular letters that could appear in the answer. For example, C and K are both pretty common letters you can find in a variety of words. If you have found those two letters to appear in the third and fourth slot, here is a list of potential words you can work through to find the answer.

Five letter words that have C and K as the third and fourth letters – Wordle list

backs

becke

becks

bocks

bucko

bucks

bucku

cacks

cacky

cocks

cocky

dacks

decko

decks

dicks

dicky

docks

ducks

ducky

fecks

fucks

gecko

gecks

gucks

gucky

hacks

hecks

hicks

hocks

hucks

jacks

jacky

jocko

jocks

jocky

kacks

kecks

kicks

kicky

lacks

licks

locks

lucks

lucky

macks

mecks

micks

micky

mocks

mucks

mucky

necks

nicks

nocks

packs

pecke

pecks

pecky

picks

picky

pocks

pocky

pucka

pucks

racks

recks

ricks

rocks

rocky

rucks

sacks

sicko

sicks

sicky

socko

socks

sucks

sucky

tacks

tacky

ticks

ticky

tocks

tocky

tucks

wacke

wacko

wacks

wacky

wicks

wicky

wocks

yacka

yacks

yocks

yucko

yucks

yucky

zacks

While all of the above words are eligible to be the answer in Wordle if the third and fourth letters are C and K, some are definitely more likely than others. We recommend first finding which vowel is in the second slot so you can work your way forward from there.