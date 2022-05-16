5 Letter Words with E as the Only Vowel – Wordle Game Help

Solo vowel words in Wordle are always a killer and a threat to ending your eternal streak. Proving yourself to your friends and keeping that daily win streak up is an essential competition in life, but it might be tricky if you find yourself up against a word with only “E” as a vowel. If you find yourself in this rare situation, then consult this guide for some inspiration on some words you can use.

There are actually a good amount of words where “E” is the only vowel, but many of them can be on the obscure side. As a result, you might not know what word you can use at the moment and make some costly mistakes. Consult the list below, as there are many words available for every situation that you can use. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Words with “E” as the only vowel

Becks

Bedew

Bedye

Beech

Beefy

Beeps

Beers

Beget

Belch

Belle

Bells

Belts

Belly

Bench

Bends

Bendy

Beret

Breed

Blend

Bevel

Bevvy

Bever

Cheek

Cleek

Clept

Clerk

Creed

Creel

Creep

Creme

Crept

Crepe

Crest

Cyber

Deeds

Dweeb

Elden

Elder

Event

Fence

Feels

Freed

Geeks

Genre

Genny

Hefts

Hefty

Heeds

Keeps

Kerns

Lemme

Lense

Letch

Medly

Meeds

Needs

Needy

Nerds

Perch

Pervs

Pewee

Press

Rents

Repel

Reset

Screw

Serve

Sever

Sewer

Stent

Tents

Terms

Theft

Theme

Vexed

Vexes

Weeny

Weeps

Wells

Zests

Zesty

As you can see, there are tons of words where “E” is the only vowel. Many of these words contain double letters — double “Es” in particular. As a result, you’ll probably have to guess a word with two E’s instead of one. Consult the list above carefully until you find your answer!

