5 Letter Words with E, I, and N – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that the word contains E, I, and N, but their positions are not known.

If you are stumped on words that you can put in, here are some common words with the letters E, I, and N:

Alien

Anime

Anise

Begin

Being

Binge

Brine

Denim

Dined

Diner

Dines

Ennui

Enoki

Feign

Feint

Fiend

Fined

Finer

Fines

Genie

Given

Index

Indie

Inept

Inert

Infer

Inked

Inlet

Inner

Inset

Intel

Inter

Knife

Lined

Linen

Liner

Lines

Liven

Mince

Mined

Miner

Mines

Naive

Neigh

Nicer

Niche

Niece

Niger

Nixed

Noise

Opine

Ovine

Penis

Pined

Pines

Reign

Reins

Resin

Rinse

Ripen

Risen

Riven

Shine

Since

Sines

Sinew

Singe

Siren

Snide

Snipe

Spine

Stein

Swine

Tinge

Twine

Unite

Untie

Urine

Veins

Veiny

Vined

Vines

Vixen

Whine

Widen

Wince

Wined

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter (i.e. “Shine” is a better choice compared to “Sines” because “Shine” can give you more insight into possible clues.) Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Veins,” “Veiny,” and “Vined,” jump around and go “Tinge,” “Swine,” and “Noise” to open up clues faster.) It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Since” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Neigh” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters).

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!