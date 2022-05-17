5 Letter Words with E & I as Second & Third Letters – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that E is the second letter, and I is the third letter.

Thankfully, there aren’t too many words that fit those clues that are likely to show up in today’s Wordle. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

Beige

Being

Deify

Deign

Deism

Deist

Deity

Feign

Feint

Feist

Geist

Heirs

Heist

Neigh

Reign

Reins

Seize

Veils

Veins

Veiny

Weigh

Weird

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter. It shouldn’t be a problems as almost every word in this list has unique letter combinations (there are no duplicate letters except for “Beige”). Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Deify,” “Deign,” and “Deity,” jump around and go “Being,” “Heist,” and “Seize” to open up clues faster.) It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Bring” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Veins” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.) If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true. Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you to uncover their right position, as well as think about which words would fit the hints and criteria.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!