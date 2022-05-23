5 Letter Words with ING in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be challenging to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that “I” is the second letter, “N” is the third letter, and “G” is the fourth letter. There aren’t many words that would fit in this category, which means getting today’s Wordle should not be a problem. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

Binge

Bingo

Dingo

Dingy

Hinge

Lingo

Singe

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Using words with unique combinations will uncover more clues than words with non-unique combinations. That should not be a problem with today’s list, since every letter is unique. There are no proper words with duplicate letters (Wordle will not accept them).

Jump around the list to try new combinations, and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Binge,” “Bingo,” and “Dingo,” jump around and go “Hinge,” “Lingo,” and “Dingy” to open up clues faster.)

It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Singe” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Hinge” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.)

If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true.

Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you uncover their right position, and think about which words would fit the hints and criteria.

With only a few words available, you should be able to narrow down the proper words as long as you make educated guesses. If you guess “Binge”, you will have enough clues to figure out which variations are next on the list.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue.