5 Letter Words with LA as 2nd and 3rd Letters – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be challenging to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that “L” is the second letter, and “A” is the third letter. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

Alarm

Black

Blade

Blame

Bland

Blank

Blare

Blast

Blaze

Claim

Clamps

Clams

Clans

Claps

Clash

Clasp

Class

Claws

Clays

Elate

Flabs

Flack

Flags

Flail

Flair

Flake

Flaky

Flame

Flank

Flare

Flash

Flask

Flats

Flaws

Flays

Glade

Gland

Glare

Glass

Glaze

Place

Plaid

Plain

Plane

Plank

Plans

Plant

Plate

Plays

Plaza

Slabs

Slack

Slade

Slags

Slain

Slake

Slams

Slang

Slant

Slaps

Slash

Slate

Slave

Slays

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Using words with non-unique combinations will actually uncover more clues for today’s Wordle. You will find words such as “Slags” being more productive for your clues than a word like “Slant.”

Jump around the list to try new combinations, and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Flank,” “Flare,” and “Flash,” jump around and go “Class,” “Glass,” and “Plane” to open up clues faster.)

It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Class” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Glare” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.)

If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true.

Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you uncover their right position, and think about which words would fit the hints and criteria.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue.