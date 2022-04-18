5 Letter Words with LAI in the middle – Wordle Game Help

Figuring out the Wordle answer for the day can go one of two ways for you. You might be able to figure out the answer in a few attempts, gaining an easy win. Other times, you’ll struggle with figuring out the word, and you’ll stare at your incorrect answers, trying to narrow down your options. If you LAI in the middle of your word, luckily, there are a few options you can go with. In this guide, we’ll cover several of the 5 letter words with LAI in the middle to help your Wordle game.

It’s important to note that these are not all of the words containing LAI at the center. The options we’re providing you are some of the more common choices, giving you an easier time figuring out what the answer could be for your Wordle game.

Blain

Claim

Clair

Flail

Flair

Glaik

Glair

Plaid

Plain

Slain

Luckily, there are not too many options when you have LAI in the middle. You’ve already figured out over half of the word, which means you need to find out what the final letters could be. If you’re struggling, we recommend trying out the letters “F,” “R,” and “N.” These letters show up throughout the options we posted, giving you a good chance of figuring out what your Wordle answer could be for the day.