5 Letter Words with OU as 3rd & 4th Letters – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be challenging to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that O is the third letter, and U is the fourth letter. The list of words that fit those hints isn’t too long, which should help narrow the possibilities with a few guesses. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

About

Afoul

Aloud

Amour

Cloud

Clout

Croup

Flour

Flout

Ghoul

Group

Odour

Pious

Proud

Scour

Scout

Shout

Snout

Spout

Stout

Trout

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter. It shouldn’t be a problem as almost every word in this list has unique letter combinations, except for the word “Odour”.

Jump around the list to try new combinations, and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “About,” “Afoul,” and “Aloud,” jump around and go “Flour,” “Scout,” and “Proud” to open up clues faster.)

It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e., you might find “Snout” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Croup” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.)

If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true.

Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you uncover their right position, and think about which words would fit the hints and criteria.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue.