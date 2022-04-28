5 Letter Words with T _ A _ _ in Them – Wordle Game Help

Figuring out the Wordle answer of the day can be challenging. It can depend on the first word you use, and the letters you learn are a part of your daily solution. When you learn the letters are T_A__, you have several options to go with that can make it challenging to figure out what the answer is going to be. In this guide, we will cover the many common 5 letter words with T_A__ in them to help you complete your Wordle game.

There are a handful of answers to this five-letter puzzle. Thankfully, there are not too many options for you to go through, making your job easier, but it could be more complicated depending on the number of attempts you have left.

Teach

Teaks

Teals

Teams

Tears

Teary

Tease

Teats

Thane

Thank

Thaws

Tiara

Toads

Toady

Toast

Trace

Track

Tract

Trade

Trail

Train

Trait

Trama

Tramp

Traps

Trash

Trave

Trawl

Trays

Tsade

Tsars

Twain

Twang

Given the limited answers, you’ll want to focus on eliminating letters for the possible solution. An excellent way to do that is by using the letters “R,” “S,” “H,” or “I.” The letters R, S, and H are likely the best choices of these four. Therefore, they frequently appear in our options, meaning you can use them to narrow down what the solution might be for your puzzle.

Some good words to consider include trash, traps, trail, trade, teaks, thaws, or tears. Trash and tears would be the best words depending on how many attempts you have left.