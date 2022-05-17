5 of the best Pokémon fangames in 2022

Pokémon is one of the most popular franchises out there right now, ripe with fan creations inspired by the monster-catching action we all know and love. The simple nature of each game — travel through a lavish region while fighting with lovable creatures — leaves the iconic IP open to tons of different fan interpretations.

While fans are enjoying some of the next generation Pokemon games, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they may be looking for something that harkens back to the old days. Fans might also be looking for a game that shakes up the familiar format a bit, unlike games like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl which may feel a bit stale for some.

If you fall under one of the categories above, fangames are a great way to experience Pokémon in a new way. Many of these games utilize older graphics or take the story in a darker direction than expected in this franchise. If you’re looking to fill the void while waiting for the next Pokémon game, check out these fangames below.

Pokémon Uranium

Image via Pokemon Uranium

Pokémon Uranium is a fangame made through RPGMaker which you can download on its official website here. This game features a new region known as the Tandor region, where players can collect new fanmade Pokémon as well as play around with a new type known as “Nuclear.”

Nuclear Pokémon are described as corrupted and feral Pokemon with a unique glass cannon style: all Nuclear Pokémon take double the damage and deal double the damage. The game also features Mega Evolution and over 190 different Pokemon.

Pokémon Blazed Glazed

Image via PIRO4D from Pixabay

Pokémon Blazed Glazed is a ROM hack that expands on the also well-known Pokémon Glazed. Blazed Glazed differs from the latter ROM hack by introducing new moves from Generation 4 through 6, stat changes, movepool changes, typing changes, and new Pokémon in general.

This is a beefy Pokémon game featuring three regions, with three championship battles to fight. It’s a game that combines all of the Pokémon from Gen 6 and below with a ton of content.

Pokémon Insurgence

Image via Pokemon Insurgence

Pokémon Insurgence is another RPG Maker fangame which you can download on its official website here. This game allows you to explore the Torren region in a story that claims to be “darker” than the traditional Pokémon story. Pokémon Insurgence also features new mechanics such as Delta Pokémon (alternate forms like Alolan Pokémon) and Armored Pokémon.

The game also features some fanmade Mega Evolutions and alternate forms of beloved Pokémon, such as “Delta Venusaur” or “Delta Charizard.” The game also has online functionality in the form of online trading and secret bases.

Pokémon Gaia

Image via Pokemon Gaia

Pokémon Gaia is a ROM hack made from Pokémon FireRed and features Pokémon from up to Generation 6. The game also features Mega Evolution, an updated type chart, new items, moves, and more.

This game takes place in the Obrtus region with a new and unique story. This is more like a classic new Pokémon game, and it feels like you’re playing a game straight from the Gameboy Advance era.

Pokémon Showdown

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Maybe you’re more into a different part of the Pokémon experience. While some players want a traditional experience of exploring a new region and catching their favorite Pokémon, more competitive players might be looking for a way to shake up the competition.

Competitive players can turn to Pokémon Showdown instead. This website allows you to utilize competitive Pokémon fully, emulating the experience completely and allowing you to battle other players live. You can form your own teams, choose with the Generation you want to fight in, and choose from a variety of different playlists. It follows competitive rules, so it’s a great practice tool as well.