5 tips for Card Shark to help you be the perfect cheat

Have you ever practiced the art of sleight of hand? While it may be frowned upon, it is a great way to earn some extra money. Outwitting your opponents in a game of cards is one of life’s simple pleasures. That’s what Card Shark is all about. This game has you besting your opponents using various sleight of hand moves all for the sake of earning money for your camp. Of course, sleight of hand doesn’t come easy. Here are some tips to help you be the perfect cheat in Card Shark.

Don’t be suspicious

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It becomes apparent early on in the game that you will need to prevent your opponents from figuring out your tricks. You don’t need anyone to know that you have been cheating. Pay attention to the suspicion meter at the bottom of the screen during your card games. The more suspicious your opponent is, the more the meter will fill up. Each time you make a large bet or fail to cheat correctly, you will draw more suspicion. You can lower the meter by making small bets and by losing a couple of hands. This will restore your opponent’s faith in the game before you clean out their pockets.

Take pictures or have a good memory

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Taking screenshots during a game is completely normal nowadays. Thanks to the fast-paced nature of some of the card tricks, taking pictures can also help you remember your opponent’s cards. During games like “The Bottle of Cahors” or “Indiscreet Fingers,” you need to memorize your opponent’s hand and relay the information to your ally. Pay attention and remember these hands or you will fail.

Pay attention to the rules

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are a total of 28 card tricks that you will learn throughout the game. Each of these tricks has a specific maneuver that you need to perform to make the trick go off without a hitch. You will typically learn the rules of a card trick right before you use it on the next target. Make sure to pay attention to the rules when you are taught how to perform the trick. Messing up even the slightest amount can result in the suspicion bar increasing and your opponent figuring out that you are tricking them. If you need a refresher, you can typically return to whoever taught you the trick and they will go over it again. You can also get a little reminder of how the trick works from the pause menu.

Go back to camp often

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The camp is your new home. As such, you should return to your home often to donate your winnings and improve things. Everything runs smoothly if you divide the money evenly between yourself, the camp, and the Comte. Of course, it is recommended that you short yourself every now and then so you don’t come off as stingy when dealing with the camp. When you talk to the Magician, he will tell you how much is recommended to be donated. As long as you have the money for the minimum bet at your next stop, you will be fine.

Practice makes perfect

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We have all been told that practice makes perfect. While it might not be true for all things in life, it is certainly true when it comes to Card Shark. Performing some of the card tricks can be a bit tedious thanks to timing and the need to remember mechanics. Luckily, when you get taught a trick, you can practice it as much as you like. This will help you later on in the game when you don’t get the chance to practice anymore. Take the opportunity and practice until you have the trick perfected. This way, no unruly opponents will realize you are cheating them out of their hard-earned money.