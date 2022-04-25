9 most popular Metaverse games, ranked by user count

The Metaverse relies on its users, from creators to players, in order to provide a fun and engaging reality experience. Here are the most popular Metaverse games by average player count starting from the beginning of 2022, in descending order. All statistics are approximate and will include the most recent official user counts that can be confirmed.

1) Roblox

Image via Roblox.com

Roblox is a Metaverse game made by Roblox Corporation which aims to bring people together by creating an environment where people can connect through games. With groups you can join and daily competitions, you can easily join communities and make new friends while having friendly competitions.

In a press release on March 15, Roblox recorded 55.1 million daily active users in February of 2022.

2) VRChat

Image via VRChat,com

VRChat is a Metaverse game that focuses on the social interaction between avatars. There are many customization options available if you are able to work with the Unity SDK (software development toolkit) and you are able to cooperate with other avatars in games or help them out. Chat options are diverse and you have many forms of expression along with body tracking and lip-sync.

VRChat has an estimated average daily peak of 28,095 players in January 2022, 27,796 players in February, 27,104 players in March, and 29,005 players in April.

3) Horizon Worlds

Image via Digital Information World

Horizon Worlds is the Metaverse game made by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) which aims to promote social interaction. You can create events and communities, build your own worlds and play games with other users. It has a diverse community of creators that are constantly creating new activities and worlds for users to explore.

A report per The Verge claimed that this past February saw user numbers of Horizon Worlds go up to 300,000 monthly users, with the number counting users from Horizon Venues as well. Estimating the daily average users over 28 days in February is approximately 10,714 players per day.

4) Rec Room

Image via Rec Room Inc.

Rec Room is a Metaverse game that allows users to connect with each other while playing games or doing activities together. You can crossplay Rec Room on mobile devices, consoles, the PC, and VR headsets. If you want to build new outfits, activities, and events for users, you can join the Creative Community and use the Maker Pen to build whatever your imagination can come up with.

VR-focused social space Rec Room had an estimated average daily peak of 2,736 players in January 2022, 3,170 players in February, 2,770 players in March, and 2,879 players in the last 30 days.

5) Neos VR

Image via Neos.com

Neos VR is a Metaverse game that prides itself not just on bringing people together in social communities, but also providing platforms for educators and businesses to connect with users and bring them together. You are also able to create tools to help you explore the Metaverse or create worlds and experiences that you would like others to explore.

Neos VR had an estimated average daily peak of 248 players in January 2022, 261 players in February, 234 players in March, and 223 players in April.

6) Altspace VR

Image via Altvr.com

Altspace VR is Microsoft’s Metaverse game that focuses primarily on bringing people together for live events and experiences, focusing more on bringing users closer to artists, brands, and businesses. While it may not have a large number of games as other Metaverses, there are still options such as game shows and interactive content to meet with other users. There are also daily events where you can meet people with similar interests.

Altspace VR had an estimated average daily peak of 18 players in January 2022, 19 players in February, 19 players in March, and 21 players in the last 30 days.

7) Chillout VR

Image via Steam

Chillout VR is a Metaverse game with no set story or objective. You can customize your avatar to look however you want and set your own goals to enjoy the Metaverse. You can interact with the worlds created by other users, experience different locations with your friends, or enjoy the events that are being hosted.

Chillout VR had an estimated average daily peak of seven players in January 2022, eight players in February, eight players in March, and seven players in the last 30 days.

8) Sansar

Image via Steam

Sansar is a Metaverse game that focuses on bringing people together through live events. Attend the events with the artists you want to see, and get the opportunity to meet them for selfies. You can come with friends or make new ones as the party doesn’t stop once the event finishes. You can also customize your avatar and jump to new events to keep the party going.

Sansar had an estimated average daily peak of five players in January 2022, five players in February, four players in March, and three players in the last 30 days.

9) Oasis VR

Image via Steam

Oasis VR is a Metaverse game that encourages social connection through immersive social scenes. You can create your avatar to look however you want, and interact with other users with a variety of facial expressions and body movements. You can also enhance the experience with a VR headset with better body tracking for more realistic expressions as you compete in friendly competitions or cooperate in a game.

Oasis VR had an estimated average daily peak of two players in January 2022, three players in February, three players in March, and two players in April.