A Beginner’s Guide to Going Medieval – Tips and Tricks

Going Medieval, like many other simulation games, comes with a pretty harsh learning curve that leaves little room for mistakes unless you are prepared for them. Your villagers begin their journey of starting a new life with little more than the clothes on their backs. It is up to you to help them grow a thriving settlement and turn that settlement into a kingdom. Through hard work and dedication, you will help your villagers conquer the world. In case you’re struggling, here are some tips to help you survive in this harsh new world.

Have a range of skills

Your settlers will each come with their own set of skills. There are a total of 13 skills in the game that your settlers can excel at. Luckily, they can master these skills over time if they aren’t great at some of them to begin with. Make sure to begin the game with a wide range of skills to help make survival a little easier. Carpentry and construction are great skills for the beginning of the game since you will need to create homes and build new structures to help you gain new materials. Botany is another great skill to start the game with. The botany skill will help with farming and harvesting plants. Later on, you can have your villagers excel in a wide variety of skills. You will also get new villagers as time goes on.

Don’t accept every villager that comes by

You will get new settlers over time from random encounters. These encounters will tell you exactly why the new settler is coming to your camp. These reasons can be anything from a settler finding your camp after wandering through the woods to the settler seeking refuge from a pack of raiders. Pay attention to the consequences of bringing in a new villager. If there is a chance you might get attacked for helping them, it might be best to let them be on their way. If you do accept a villager that comes with risks, make sure you are prepared for the consequences.

Pay attention to settler needs

Each of your settlers has needs that you will want to focus on. After selecting a villager, press the smiley face menu button to see their current mood. If a villager is too unhappy, they will leave your camp and never return. You don’t want to take this risk, especially early on in the game. Make sure to watch their needs. Give each of your villagers a place to sleep, food to eat, and alcohol to drink. This will keep them happy. Later on, you can give each of them their own home for bonus happiness.

Start your research

Completing research allows you to expand your civilization and create new, wonderful items. Not long after you create your first wooden structure, you will be crafting trebuchets to defend it. To unlock new items, you will need to craft a research table and have your settlers research new items. After you create enough books, you will be able to expand your crafting menu using the research tab at the top of the screen. Agriculture, Brewing, and Tailoring are just some of the research items you should focus on completing first. These will allow you to start a farm, brew alcohol, and create clothing for your settlers.