All 2022 summer gaming live stream events – How to watch Summer Game Fest, PC Gaming Show, and more

The summer gaming season is almost upon us, and many publishers are waiting to show off what they have in store for their audience. From PlayStation and Xbox to the indies, here is every livestreamed show we know of so far from the summer gaming season.

PlayStation State of Play – June 2

PlayStation is up first with a new State of Play on June 2. Unfortunately, God of War: Ragnarok is unlikely to appear as PlayStation has said there will be a focus on third-party games and PSVR 2 content. Meanwhile, Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura has teased (via RPGSite) that there will be news regarding Final Fantasy VII in June as it’s the 25th anniversary of the game. We could see a trailer for the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, perhaps just a tease. We also know that Final Fantasy XVI is near completion, so there could be a definitive release date at the State of Play as well. As Square Enix has close ties with Sony at this point in time, we could certainly see both games at the event. The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Summer Game Fest and Day of the Devs – June 9

The Summer Game Fest will return once again with a bang as it will present two hours of world premiere reveals, game announcements, and “some pretty meaty gameplay demos” on June 9, according to show producer and host Geoff Keighley. The show will be shown in select IMAX theaters across North America as well if you want to experience it with a live audience. It will also be available live on Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Not much is known about what Keighley has in store for the gaming community this year, but past announcements have included Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the first gameplay reveal of Elden Ring, and the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5. It will then be followed by Double Fine’s annual presentation of indie games called the Day of the Devs.

Netflix Geeked Week: Games – June 10

Netflix will be showing off its geek-focused TV lineup including Sonic Prime, Tekken: Bloodline, The Cuphead Show, and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, and new Netflix games like Lucky Luna on June 10. We expect to see an official release date for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals as the developer Night School Studio was recently acquired by Netflix. The game’s currently scheduled for a release this year, so this would be the perfect time to present news on the project. The presentation will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and Mari Takahashi.

Wholesome Direct – June 11

We’ll get some indie goodness from the Wholesome Direct that will go live on the morning of June 11. It will be on YouTube. We have been promised by Wholesome Games on Twitter that there will be “new game reveals, exclusive footage, and even games that will launch during the show.” Games that are shown during the Wholesome Direct are usually non-violent and present optimistic messages to their players. There will be nearly 100 indie games in total during the presentation, including Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, PuffPals: Island Skies, Coffee Talk Episode 2, Terra Nil, SCHiM, Mail Time, and much more. Some past examples of reveals include Lego Builder’s Journey, Hot Pot For One, and Floppy Knights.

Future Games Show – June 11

The Future Games Show will be going live on GamesRadar’s YouTube and Twitch accounts on June 11. It will be providing news on around 40 games from the likes of Team17, Thunderful, Amanita Design, and more. GamesRadar says to “expect world premieres, developer interviews, and exclusive announcements” for games on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. “2022 will be our biggest and most ambitious year yet, with even more publishers and developers delighted to share their exciting new games with the Future Games Show audience,” said GamesRadar.

Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase – June 12

With Redfall and Starfield being delayed into 2023, the canvas looks blank for Xbox’s lineup in 2022. Hopefully, we’ll get a clearer picture after watching the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We expect to see trailers for both of the delayed games during the showcase and perhaps some news on Fable. We could also see the future of Xbox’s recently acquired studios like inXile Entertainment and Compulsion Games, plus some indies and third-party projects from the likes of Sega, EA, or Bandai Namco. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok via Xbox’s official channels.

PC Gaming Show – June 12

The PC Gaming Show will be returning this summer on June 12. It will have over 45 games to showcase, which include Arma 4, Immortality by Her Story director Sam Barlow, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and more. We’ll get some announcements from the Vancouver-based company Klei Entertainment and 11 Bit Studios. You’ll be able to watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase – August 12

THQ Nordic will be showing off a bunch of games during its second digital showcase on August 12. It will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. There will be new game announcements and “updates on previously announced titles.” Apparently, the host of the show will remain “top secret” but we will get hints before the stream begins. We could definitely see footage of the upcoming Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, which was revealed last year. Whatever THQ Nordic shows, it will go live on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

Gamescom 2022 – August 24-28

The German gaming convention behemoth Gamescom will be returning on August 24, and Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live will be streamed live as well. We have no details on the event as of yet. Last year’s event included the Halo Infinite release date announcement, gameplay footage of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the reveal of Marvel: Midnight Suns from XCOM developer Firaxis Games.