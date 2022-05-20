All 50 Crown Rank rewards in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Crown Rank Rewards

Crown Rank rewards were introduced to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in Season 3. Crown Ranks are part of the game’s leveling system and are rewarded to players for obtaining Crowns. Crowns can be earned by winning games, finishing surveys from the developers, leveling up during seasons, or via promotions. Depending on how many crowns you have acquired, you will receive different rewards at each rank.

All 50 Crown Rank rewards in Fall Guys

There are 50 levels in total, but you do not receive a reward for level 1. This means there are actually technically 49 cosmetic Crown Rank Rewards. The easiest to get requires 1 crown — the hardest requires over 3000. Here is a chart detailing every Crown Rank Reward, the category it fits in, how many crowns you need to reach that level from the last, and how many total crowns you will need to win to get there.

Crown RankReward NameCategoryCrowns needed to earn levelTotal Crowns
1No RewardN/A00
2KingswoodColour11
3CrocodileBottom12
4BalloonNameplate13
5RosettePattern25
6Bouncy BeanNickname27
7CrocodileTop310
8Purple GazeFaceplate313
9Falling RainbowNameplate417
10Just PeachyNickname421
11CoralPattern526
12Ice CreamBottom533
13Shimmering SeaColour841
14Fall FaceNameplate1051
15Peak PerformerNickname1263
16Ice CreamTop1477
17Ice Cold CrownNameplate1693
18BeanbotBottom19112
19StarlightColour22134
20DecoratedPattern26160
21BeanbotTop29189
22Dressed to ChillNickname30219
23Golden WitchBottom35254
24TaggedNameplate40294
25Pop ArtPattern45339
26The Biggest FanNickname50389
27Golden WitchTop55444
28QualifiedNameplate60504
29Freezy DreamColour65569
30Golden ChickenBottom70639
31ArchesPattern75714
32Jolly BeanNickname80794
33Crown MasterColour85879
34Golden ChickenTop90969
35Hex-a-Gone KingNameplate951064
36Royal CarpetColor1001164
37Golden WolfBottom1051269
38Number OneNameplate1101379
39UntouchableColor1151494
40Coral FadePattern1201614
41Golden WolfTop1251739
42RegalPattern1301869
43Regal PurpleColor1352004
44RosetteNameplate1402144
45Tiger StripesPattern1452289
46BarnstormerNickname1502439
47AbstractPattern1552594
48Golden KnightBottom1602754
49GoldenNameplate1652919
50Golden KnightTop1703089

