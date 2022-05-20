All 50 Crown Rank rewards in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Crown Rank rewards were introduced to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in Season 3. Crown Ranks are part of the game’s leveling system and are rewarded to players for obtaining Crowns. Crowns can be earned by winning games, finishing surveys from the developers, leveling up during seasons, or via promotions. Depending on how many crowns you have acquired, you will receive different rewards at each rank.

All 50 Crown Rank rewards in Fall Guys

There are 50 levels in total, but you do not receive a reward for level 1. This means there are actually technically 49 cosmetic Crown Rank Rewards. The easiest to get requires 1 crown — the hardest requires over 3000. Here is a chart detailing every Crown Rank Reward, the category it fits in, how many crowns you need to reach that level from the last, and how many total crowns you will need to win to get there.