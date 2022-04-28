Every event in Pokémon Go gives you a limited time to acquire many of the available bonuses and rewards featured within it. A sometimes overlooked bonus for these events are the Field Research tasks. You can obtain these by spinning the Photo Discs at Poké Stops and Gyms in your local area, and a new set of Field Research tasks become available throughout an event, leaving when it wraps up. In this guide, we’ll cover all A Mega Moment Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

These Field Research tasks will be available in your local area at the start of the A Mega Moment event, which happens on April 29 at 10 AM and ends on May 1 at 8 PM in your local time zone.

All A Mega Moment Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the Field Research tasks you’ll receive at Poké Stops and Gyms related to the A Mega Moment event.

Power up a Pokémon 5 times – Receive 25 Absol, Abomasnow, Aerodactyl, Altaria, Ampharos, Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, Gengar, Gyarados, Houndoom, Lopunny, Manectric, Pidgeot, Slowbro, Steelix, or Venusaur Mega Energy

Power up a Pokémon 10 Times – Receive 75 Absol, Abomasnow, Aerodactyl, Altaria, Ampharos, Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, Gengar, Gyarados, Houndoom, Lopunny, Manectric, Pidgeot, Slowbro, Steelix, or Venusaur Mega Energy

You don’t have an as extensive list as you normally would for a Pokémon Go event. However, the rewards are exceptional, especially with the Pokémon Go Mega Evolution update. While Mega Energy is not a requirement to Mega Evolve a Pokémon, they help lower the cooldown period all Mega Pokémon now have, giving you plenty of chances to earn them for all of the presently available Mega Evolutions.

Of the two, try to aim for the Power up a Pokémon 10 times, as you receive three times a reward than you do the Power up a Pokémon 5 times Field Research task. Regardless, both are exceptional for players who need Mega Energy.