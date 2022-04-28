All A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Mega rewards for a Mega Evolution Pokémon event.
Following the official release of the Mega Evolution update in Pokémon Go, Niantic has released a limited-time event called A Mega Moment. In it, Mega Kangaskhan is making its debut to the game, giving players the chance to add this Mega Pokémon to their collection, alongside a Special Research task. In this guide, we’re going to cover all A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
The A Mega Moment event goes live starting on April 29 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You will have until May 1 at 8 PM in your time zone to complete it.
All A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards
These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive while working your way through the A Mega Moment Special Research.
Task 1
- Catch 3 Pokémon – Bulbasaur encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon – Charmander encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon – Squirtle encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls
After the first task, this Special Research ticket features branching paths, giving you the option to select Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur. You cannot change your mind after making the selection.
Blastoise
Task 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Blastoise Mega Energy, and a Blastoise encounter
Task 3
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Blastoise Mega energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Blastoise Mega energy
- Mega evolve a Blastoise – 1 Charge TM
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega energy
Task 4
- Win a raid – 6 Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and Blastoise Mega Energy
Charizard
Task 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Charizard Mega Energy, and a Charizard encounter
Task 3
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Charizard Mega energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Charizard Mega energy
- Mega evolve a Charizard – 1 Charge TM
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega energy
Task 4
- Win a raid – 6 Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Mega Charizard Energy
Venusaur
Task 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Venusaur Mega Energy, and a Venusaur encounter
Task 3
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Venusaur Mega energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Venusaur Mega energy
- Mega evolve a Venusaur – 1 Charge TM
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega energy
Task 4
- Win a raid – 6 Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Mega Venusaur Energy