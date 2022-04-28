Following the official release of the Mega Evolution update in Pokémon Go, Niantic has released a limited-time event called A Mega Moment. In it, Mega Kangaskhan is making its debut to the game, giving players the chance to add this Mega Pokémon to their collection, alongside a Special Research task. In this guide, we’re going to cover all A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The A Mega Moment event goes live starting on April 29 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You will have until May 1 at 8 PM in your time zone to complete it.

All A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive while working your way through the A Mega Moment Special Research.

Task 1

Catch 3 Pokémon – Bulbasaur encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Charmander encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Squirtle encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls

After the first task, this Special Research ticket features branching paths, giving you the option to select Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur. You cannot change your mind after making the selection.

Blastoise

Task 2

Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Blastoise Mega Energy, and a Blastoise encounter

Task 3

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Blastoise Mega energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Blastoise Mega energy

Mega evolve a Blastoise – 1 Charge TM

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega energy

Task 4

Win a raid – 6 Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and Blastoise Mega Energy

Charizard

Task 2

Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Charizard Mega Energy, and a Charizard encounter

Task 3

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Charizard Mega energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Charizard Mega energy

Mega evolve a Charizard – 1 Charge TM

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega energy

Task 4

Win a raid – 6 Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Mega Charizard Energy

Venusaur

Task 2

Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 200 Venusaur Mega Energy, and a Venusaur encounter

Task 3

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Venusaur Mega energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Venusaur Mega energy

Mega evolve a Venusaur – 1 Charge TM

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega energy

Task 4

Win a raid – 6 Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of your buddy – 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Mega Venusaur Energy