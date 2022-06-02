All accessibility options in Diablo Immortal

After a long time since its announcement, Diablo Immortal has been released, and included from the very beginning are a slew of accessibility features that some players might find particularly useful. After you’ve made sure that you have enough free space on your PC or Mobile device, read up on some of the features that you might want to consider for a smoother gaming experience.

Controller Accessibility Features

Controller Support and Button Remapping: Diablo Immortal supports controllers on both PC and Mobile platforms, fully with an automatic detection feature. For the player’s convenience, many controls available in the game can be remapped within the Controller tab in the Settings menu.

Repositioning Skill Buttons: For mobile players who prefer to play without the controller, there’s an option to reposition the various skill button to be more comfortable and suit your preferred grip type.

Chat Accessibility Features

Resizable Chat Text: Along with the default size of the chat text, you may choose between two larger options, at a 100% and 200% increase in size. These can be adjusted from the Chat tab in the Settings menu.

Voice Chat Transcription for Chat: This option allows you to convert the Party voice chat into text for ease of use, and this feature can be toggled on and off at your leisure.

Graphic Accessibility Features

World Brightness: While Diablo games are known for being dark, you can turn up the World Brightness to improve visibility from the Display tab of the Settings menu.

Along with these accessibility functions, the developers plan on expanding on other settings, such as contrast, color blindness, more text options, further control fine-tuning, and more. We will follow the development and update as new features are being rolled out.

