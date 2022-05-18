All accessibility options in Sniper Elite 5

With Sniper Elite 5 coming to all modern consoles and PC, it’s time for another round of shooting Nazis in the face and testicles. Launching day one Xbox Game Pass, there’s a potentially new audience for this shooter franchise that dates back to the PlayStation 2 era.

If you want to know what kind of accessibility options you can expect from Sniper Elite 5 before jumping in, you’ve come to the right place.

Sniper Elite 5 difficulty customization

By default, Sniper Elite 5 offers five difficulty presets ranging from a very easy to a very hard setting. Beyond these presets, players have the ability to tweak several parameters within each setting.

For example, bullet drop can be toggled on and off. There are also toggles for empty lung assists and whether or not wind direction impacts the sniping experience. Additionally, users can adjust the active reload window. Individual presets can also be set that alter how tactical the moment to moment experience is, including how much information is displayed on the radar, heads up display, and how the tagging system works.

Sniper Elite 5 tutorial options

Just like most games, Sniper Elite 5 lets players select whether or not they want detailed tutorial prompts during the game. Aside from this, there’s even a handy feature that lets you reset the tutorial for a complete refresher. This will help those that find it difficult reacclimating to certain games after taking an extended break. If that wasn’t enough, the pause menu even offers detailed explanations of every system in the vein of many RPGs and live service games.

Visual accessibility options

There are three visual presets for three different types of color blindness. There are also several aim assist options that allow for a light aim assist or a heavier snap to a target. Both the snap and light aim assist options can be toggled individually whether scoped in, aiming down the sights, or aiming over the shoulder.

As far as user input customization is concerned, PC users have access to full mouse and keyboard remapping. On consoles and on PC with a controller, there is a total of six controller presets.

Players can expect to change color of subtitles from a list of presets, along with a slider for text size and text box opacity. Text for the user interface can also be altered with three different size presets.

In order to clean up the image to make things a little more legible or to reduce motion sickness, certain visual settings can be disabled. This includes motion blur, the binocular distortion effect, and even the ability to disable kill cameras and x-ray camera views.

Audio accessibility options

By default, Sniper Elite 5 utilizes spatial audio, which should make differentiating between parts of the audioscape easier. More importantly, however, you can individually adjust sliders for settings such as dialogue, the audio cue for when enemies are aware to your presence, and even hit registration. As expected, the dynamic audio range is also adjustable, allowing you to control the disparity between quiet and loud noises.