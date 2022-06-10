All accessibility options in The Quarry

The Quarry is a wonderfully scary game about exploring summer camp and making choices that determine whether the counselors live or die. The game has a healthy number of accessibility options to ensure that plenty of people can play. Read on to see the full list of settings it offers.

Quick Time Events

Quick time events in The Quarry are executed on the joystick or D-pad. The necessary direction will pop up a moment after the icon appears on the screen. That’s the default. You can also set it so that any direction works or have the quick time event automatically succeed.

Quick Time Event Speed

Likewise, you have a limited time to execute the quick time event if you don’t have it set to auto. You can have this time run at its default, medium, long, or max length.

Choice Timer

The game will also give you a time limit for certain decisions, like those involved in the various choice paths. You can set the same four durations: default, medium, long, or max.

Interrupt Speed

The last timer-related setting is tied to interrupts, which occasionally give you the opportunity to interject during a conversation or step in while another character is doing something. You can set the same four-timer lengths or have them automatically succeed.

Button Mash

Quick time events usually rely on inputting a direction, but sometimes they involve mashing the action button. That’s the default. You can also set them to register with a hold or single tap. There is no auto succeed setting here because sometimes you don’t actually don’t want to execute this particular move for sake of the story.

Don’t Breathe

The Quarry’s Don’t Breathe mechanic involves holding your breath to stay still and silent until a threat passes by. You can set these moments to automatically succeed.

Aim Assist

Occasionally you’ll need to shoot a target. Aim assist is off by default, but you can turn it on or set the game to automatically aim and shoot the target for you.

Death Rewind

Death Rewind is a simple on/off toggle. When turned on, it’ll give you three lives, and you can expend one after a key character dies to return to the moment where their fate was decided.

Color Blind Setting

The Quarry offers two settings for those with colorblind needs: one for protanopia and one for deuteranopia. These are turned off by default.