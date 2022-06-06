Adventure Week is the first event in Pokémon Go following Pokémon Go Fest 2022. There are multiple Pokémon making their debut for the event, Tyrunt and Amaura, and their evolved forms, Tyrantrum and Aurorus. You can catch them by exploring your local neighborhood and completing Field Research tasks. In addition, while the event is happening, there’s a Timed Research you can complete before the event concludes. In this guide, we will cover all Adventure Week 2022: Adventure Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Adventure Week 2022: Adventure Challenge tasks and rewards

There will not be too many tasks for this challenge. You only need to focus on completing one task for this challenge, giving you a limited amount of rewards. It’s all about walking throughout this event. While minor, there are multiple other reasons to stay involved in this event, such as grabbing exclusive Field Research tasks and grabbing the many Pokémon spawning throughout the event.

These are all tasks you need to finish for the Adventure Week 2022: Adventure Challenge and earn rewards.

Task 1

Walk 5km – 1 Egg incubator

Walk 10km – 1 Egg incubator

Walk 25km – 1 Egg incubator

Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms – Tyrunt encounter

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy – Amaura encounter

Rewards: Stardust 2,000 and three Rare Candy

Because of the focus of this event, we recommend selecting a buddy that requires the smallest amount of walking distance to earn candy. Many of the rarer Pokémon will require you to walk further. You will want to plan out your Adventure Week event from June 7 to 12 to meet all walking requirements.