Adventure Week 2022 starts following Pokémon Go’s major Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event. Several Pokémon will debut during this event, such as Amaura and Tyrunt and their evolved forms, Tyrantrum and Aurorus. You can catch them throughout the event, along with shiny versions for Tirtouga, Archen, and Unown F. There will be several Field Research tasks you can complete to earn exclusive rewards throughout the event. In this guide, we cover All Adventure Week 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Adventure Week 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

There are several Field Research tasks exclusive to Adventure Week 2022. You can acquire these from June 7 to 12 by spinning PokéStops or Gyms in your local area. These are all the Field Research tasks you can receive during the Adventure Week event and the rewards you receive.

Catch 25 Rock-type Pokémon – Omanyte or Kabuto encounter

Hatch 2 eggs – Aerodactyl encounter

Earn 3 candies while exploring with your buddy – Tirtouga or Archen encounter

Spin 2 PokéStops you haven’t visited before – Pokémon encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Lileep or Anorith encounter

Walk 5km – Tyrunt encounter

Many of the Field Research tasks have to do with encountering the exclusive Pokémon appearing in this event, such as Amaura and Tyrunt. You’ll want to seek out these opportunities to find these Pokémon, but it all comes down to luck whenever spinning a PokéStop or Gym to receive these tasks.

We’ll be updating this guide.