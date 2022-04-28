All Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV, and how to unlock them
You’ll need several teams to complete them.
Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV put you into a team of 24 other players where you’ll be taking on some tough challenges. An Alliance Raid is a large coordinated effort to complete a difficult task with numerous others, and there are multiple of them available in the game. However, before you can access them, you’ll need to have the Alliance Raid’s expansion and complete a specific quest to unlock it. In this guide, we will cover all Alliance Raids and the quests to unlock them.
All Alliance Raids and quest unlocks
These are all of the Alliance Raids available in Final Fantasy XIV, what expansion they were released, and the quests required for you to complete before they become available.
|Alliance Raid Name
|Item Level Requirement
|Expansion
|Quest Unlock requirement
|Labyrinth of the Ancients
|50
|A Realm Reborn
|Labyrinth of the Ancients – Quest
|Syrcus Tower
|70
|A Realm Reborn
|Syrcus Tower – Quest
|The World of Darkness
|90
|A Realm Reborn
|The World of Darkness – Quest
|The Void Ark
|175
|Heavensward
|To Rule the Skies
|The Weeping City of Mhach
|205
|Heavensward
|The Weeping City
|Dun Scaith
|235
|Heavensward
|Where Shadows Reign
|The Royal City of Rabanastre
|305
|Stormblood Alliance
|A City Fallen
|The Ridorana Lighthouse
|335
|Stormblood Alliance
|Annihilation
|The Orboone Monastery
|365
|Stormblood Alliance
|The City of Lost Angels
|The Coped Factory
|435
|Shadowbringers
|On The Threshold
|The Puppets’ Bunker
|465
|Shadowbringers
|Everything You Know is Wrong
|The Tower at Paradigms’ Breach
|495
|Shadowbringers
|Brave New World
|Aglaia
|565
|Endwalker
|The Realm of the Gods
Each of the Alliance Raids has multiple rewards available in them, meaning you’ll need to finish them several times before you acquire all of the loot for your character.