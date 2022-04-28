All Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV, and how to unlock them

You’ll need several teams to complete them.

Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV put you into a team of 24 other players where you’ll be taking on some tough challenges. An Alliance Raid is a large coordinated effort to complete a difficult task with numerous others, and there are multiple of them available in the game. However, before you can access them, you’ll need to have the Alliance Raid’s expansion and complete a specific quest to unlock it. In this guide, we will cover all Alliance Raids and the quests to unlock them.

All Alliance Raids and quest unlocks

These are all of the Alliance Raids available in Final Fantasy XIV, what expansion they were released, and the quests required for you to complete before they become available.

Alliance Raid NameItem Level RequirementExpansionQuest Unlock requirement
Labyrinth of the Ancients50A Realm RebornLabyrinth of the Ancients – Quest
Syrcus Tower70A Realm RebornSyrcus Tower – Quest
The World of Darkness90A Realm RebornThe World of Darkness – Quest
The Void Ark175HeavenswardTo Rule the Skies
The Weeping City of Mhach205HeavenswardThe Weeping City
Dun Scaith235HeavenswardWhere Shadows Reign
The Royal City of Rabanastre305Stormblood AllianceA City Fallen
The Ridorana Lighthouse335Stormblood AllianceAnnihilation
The Orboone Monastery365Stormblood AllianceThe City of Lost Angels
The Coped Factory435ShadowbringersOn The Threshold
The Puppets’ Bunker465ShadowbringersEverything You Know is Wrong
The Tower at Paradigms’ Breach495ShadowbringersBrave New World
Aglaia565EndwalkerThe Realm of the Gods

Each of the Alliance Raids has multiple rewards available in them, meaning you’ll need to finish them several times before you acquire all of the loot for your character.

